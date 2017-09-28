This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday September 28, 2017
Computer Artist, Genealogy Nightmare, Facebook Fight
This week: Human vs. Machine! We talk with an inventor who claims his computer is a better artist than Picasso. A Calgary man is distraught to discover that he was actually born in Edmonton. And we visit Winnipeg to witness online arguments happening in real life.
