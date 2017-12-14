This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday December 14, 2017
Coachella for kids, rare musical instrument, jewel thief lessons
This week: We travel to the Coachella for kids to learn about what goes into organizing this enormous festival, we talk with music historian Herbert Brust about his latest treasure, and check-in with Canada's most notorious jewel thief during his new educational tour.
stories from this episode
