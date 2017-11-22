Canadians react to weed dealers opposing legalization by organizing protest on Parliament Hill

Air Date: Nov 23, 2017 12:00 AM ET

We received lots of feedback for a story we did last week about an Ottawa weed dealer who’s opposing legalization by organizing a protest on Parliament Hill. Here’s what real Canadians had to say about the story.

This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.

More From CBC Radio