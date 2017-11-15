Canadians react to proposed law requiring ‘O Canada’ to be sung before all domestic flights

Air Date: Nov 16, 2017 12:00 AM ET

We received lots of feedback for a story we did last week about a Winnipeg man’s petition to make singing the national anthem mandatory before all flights within Canada. Here’s what real Canadians had to say about the story.

This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.

More From CBC Radio