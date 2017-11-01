Canadians react to Grey Cup being renamed to ‘Canada’s Big Concert’

Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 12:00 AM ET

We received lots of feedback for a story we did last week about the CFL rebranding the Grey Cup to Canada’s Big Concert. Here’s what real Canadians had to say about the story.

This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.

More From CBC Radio