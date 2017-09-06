This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday September 07, 2017
Can-Con Netflix, Undercover Gone Wrong, National Smokers Museum
This week: Should Netflix Canada only stream Canadian content? We speak with a police officer that accidentally spent 15 years undercover. And the National Smokers Museum finally closes after 44 years.
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
South Korea plans 'decapitation unit' to assassinate Kim Jong-un
-
day 6
Automate This! Could autonomous robots put surgeons and pharmacists out of a job?
-
NOW OR NEVER
Couple starts new life in Canada after fleeing racism in U.S.
-
QUIRKS & QUARKS
Explainer: North Korea's nukes, missiles and nuclear winter