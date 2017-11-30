This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday November 30, 2017
Britain's new embassy, Jerky the Gerbil, Melting Man festival
This week: We talk with a spokesperson from the British government who is unhappy with their new embassy in Canada, we learn about the Canadian government's new initiative to teach kids not to be jerks, and we visit a rural Saskatchewan town for the first 'Melting Man' festival.
