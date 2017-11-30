Thursday November 30, 2017

Britain's new embassy, Jerky the Gerbil, Melting Man festival

Listen to Full Episode 27:30

This week: We talk with a spokesperson from the British government who is unhappy with their new embassy in Canada, we learn about the Canadian government's new initiative to teach kids not to be jerks, and we visit a rural Saskatchewan town for the first 'Melting Man' festival.

