This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Bride wants federal tax credit for weddings over $200,000
Air Date: Dec 07, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Marie McDaniels is arguing that Canadian weddings that cost over $200,000 should be eligible for a tax credit of 60 per cent with the federal government.
