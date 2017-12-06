Bride wants federal tax credit for weddings over $200,000

Air Date: Dec 07, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Marie McDaniels is arguing that Canadian weddings that cost over $200,000 should be eligible for a tax credit of 60 per cent with the federal government.

This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.

