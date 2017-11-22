This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday November 23, 2017
Boot camp ban, celebrity commencement speeches, largest mass divorce
This week: We talk with a person who wants to ban group exercise in all of Toronto's public parks, we find out the secret behind viral celebrity commencement speeches, and we visit a town in Manitoba that's trying to organize the world's largest mass divorce.
stories from this episode
