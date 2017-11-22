This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday November 23, 2017
Manitoba town attempts world record for largest mass divorce
The town of Redhill, Manitoba, is hoping to break a Guinness World Record by becoming the site of the world's largest mass divorce.
This is That's very own Peter Oldring visited the town to talk with the event's organizer and the town's mayor, Rick Duplesse.
"So far we have 30 couples on board for the big day," says Duplesse. "Of course, I'd like to get that number up to 50."
For the past 6-months, Duplesse has been working to organize the mass divorce event. The mayor was inspired after visiting Niagara Falls and seeing firsthand how the tourism industry was fueling their economy.
"We're not as picturesque as Niagara Falls," he says. "But it got me thinking. Niagara Falls is known for weddings, maybe Redhill could be known for divorce?"
In order to bolster support, Duplesse goes door-to-door talking with citizens and encouraging them to get a divorce.
"How are we feeling about divorce today," Duplesse asks the married residents of Redhill. "You guys want to do it?"
To find out if the event is a success, listen to the full story.
