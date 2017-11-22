This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Thursday November 23, 2017
Canadians react to weed dealers opposing legalization by organizing protest on Parliament Hill
We received lots of feedback for a story we did last week about an Ottawa weed dealer who's opposing legalization by organizing a protest on Parliament Hill. Here's what real Canadians had to say about the story.
