Baby rescued from Ontario well wants to be returned

Air Date: Nov 16, 2017 12:00 AM ET

After falling into a well in 1983, then two-year-old Jason Northcliff spent a harrowing three-weeks stuck in a confined, dark place. But in the process, he became Canada’s media darling.

This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.

