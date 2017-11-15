Annual report ranks Canada’s best and worst airport luggage carousels

Air Date: Nov 16, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Morgan Louis has one of the busiest and most important jobs in all of Canada. She travels around the country for seven-months of the year rating Canada’s airports on a number of categories, including their bathrooms, restaurants, and lounges.

This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.

