This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Annual report ranks Canada’s best and worst airport luggage carousels
Air Date: Nov 16, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Morgan Louis has one of the busiest and most important jobs in all of Canada. She travels around the country for seven-months of the year rating Canada’s airports on a number of categories, including their bathrooms, restaurants, and lounges.
