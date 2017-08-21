This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Monday August 21, 2017
Ads on Money, Hunt and Release, Dutch Dance Troupe, Jingle Kings
The US Military is wanting to enlist Canadians. We profile a new sporting craze - 'hunt and release'. An amateur dance company has accidentally booked the SkyDome. We hang out with Canada's Jingle Kings.
