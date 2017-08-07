This is That is an award winning satirical current affairs show that doesn't just talk about the issues, it fabricates them.
Monday August 07, 2017
100 Surgeries, Country Star, Missing Aqua Taxi, Michelin Star Gas Station
Calgary surgeon attempts to do 100 surgeries in 100 hours. We profile Canada's fastest rising country star. We find out why a Vancouver man tried to take a water taxi to Hawaii. We eat at Canada's only Michelin Star restaurant... a gas station.
