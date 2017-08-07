Monday August 07, 2017

100 Surgeries, Country Star, Missing Aqua Taxi, Michelin Star Gas Station

(CBC)

Listen to Full Episode 27:30

Calgary surgeon attempts to do 100 surgeries in 100 hours. We profile Canada's fastest rising country star. We find out why a Vancouver man tried to take a water taxi to Hawaii. We eat at Canada's only Michelin Star restaurant... a gas station.

stories from this episode