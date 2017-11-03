Sunday November 05, 2017
The 'Weinstein effect' alone won't help sexual assault victims
more stories from this episode
- The Russian Revolution — Part 1: From Idealism to Terror
- Michael's essay — A recipe for Canada's future
- The 'Weinstein effect' alone won't help sexual assault victims
- A mother's heart melts when a puppy penetrates a 'no pets' family
- An independent bookstore bucks the trend and thrives, with a little help from down on the farm
- 'Unbuttoned: A History of Mackenzie King's Secret Life'
- "I Love This Land" by Chief R. Stacey LaForme
- Full Episode
It has been exactly one month since The New York Times reported that a number of women accused Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein of being a sexual predator.
Since then, a floodgate seems to have opened, not just with the emergence of further stories about Weinstein but about other prominent men who are alleged to have used their power to sexually harass or assault women. Some have either been fired or resigned from their jobs.
Constance Backhouse is not shocked by the number of women who are speaking out as never before, or by the details of their stories. In 1979, she co-authored a book (with the late Leah Cohen) called The Secret Oppression: Sexual Harassment of Working Women. It was the first Canadian work on the subject, and only the second in the world.
Backhouse is a professor in the faculty of law at the University of Ottawa and holds the University Research Chair on Sexual Assault Legislation in Canada.
She hopes we have reached a turning point, when women who are victimized will no longer sit in silent shame, and when men will pay a price for their predatory behaviour. However, she is not yet convinced that the #MeToo trend we are seeing now is going to last.
"Wherever you have power differential, you have a high risk of sexual coercion," Backhouse says.
"One of the things we haven't talked about enough in sexual harassment is that women who are racialized, women with disabilities, lesbians, women in all-male, masculinized workplaces in working class jobs...they are at heightened risk for sexual harassment."
Backhouse says we need a massive cultural shift.
"Why haven't we built a culture in which nobody wants to have sex except with somebody who wants to have sex with them? We could have a world like that. It's not unimaginable, and yet nobody's even talking about that."
Click 'listen' above to hear the full interview.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
Why this man wants to take the words 'Allahu akbar' back from terrorists
-
CBC BOOKS
Elizabeth Banks attached to direct The Paper Bag Princess movie
-
the current
'I don't feel like I'm exploiting my kids': Social media moms divided about sponsored posts
-
podcast playlist
Explore podcasts about music and sound with guest Raina Douris