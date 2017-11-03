Sunday November 05, 2017
An independent bookstore bucks the trend and thrives, with a little help from down on the farm
more stories from this episode
- The Russian Revolution — Part 1: From Idealism to Terror
- Michael's essay — A recipe for Canada's future
- The 'Weinstein effect' alone won't help sexual assault victims
- A mother's heart melts when a puppy penetrates a 'no pets' family
- An independent bookstore bucks the trend and thrives, with a little help from down on the farm
- 'Unbuttoned: A History of Mackenzie King's Secret Life'
- "I Love This Land" by Chief R. Stacey LaForme
- Full Episode
Here are two words we don't often hear in the same sentence anymore: "bookstore" and "thriving."
All across North America, independent booksellers are struggling to survive in the age of screens and Amazon to make a living in what has always been a tough business.
Along the picturesque southern coast of Maine, local bookstores have been closing in disheartening numbers. But in the small town of Blue Hill, there's good news.
The bookstore there is indeed thriving, thanks in part to an inventive business model with surprising roots.
Ira Basen was in Maine this past summer. Here's his documentary, "Our Bookstore, Our Shelves."
Click 'listen' above to hear the full documentary.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
Why this man wants to take the words 'Allahu akbar' back from terrorists
-
CBC BOOKS
Elizabeth Banks attached to direct The Paper Bag Princess movie
-
the current
'I don't feel like I'm exploiting my kids': Social media moms divided about sponsored posts
-
podcast playlist
Explore podcasts about music and sound with guest Raina Douris