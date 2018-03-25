Newfoundland's March Hare hops off into the winter night

Only the best parties know when to call it a night.

And to many Newfoundlanders — and Newfoundland lovers across the country — the March Hare was the best.

It started in 1987 in Corner Brook, the brainchild of a local high school teacher and a writer, a simple evening of poetry reading to break up the long winter. It became an annual globetrotting moveable feast of word and song — both low- and high-brow.

This year, its founders and veterans decided it was time to lay the rabbit to rest.

And so last weekend the festival had its grand finale, ending where it all began — in Corner Brook, downtown, near the paper mill, at a small Tudor-style hotel called the Glynmill Inn — with a longtime crowd of regulars who have made the March Hare hop.

