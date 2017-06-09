Soulpepper Theatre Company set to take Manhattan

It is ironic that one of this country's most successful theatre companies will spend Canada's 150th birthday away from home.



But Soulpepper's artistic director, Albert Schultz, has a grand plan to showcase Canadian talent by taking 12 shows and more than sixty artists to New York City's 42nd Street.



Soulpepper's first international tour will be a month long.



Mr. Schultz and his crew have rented an entire off-Broadway theatre, with five stages, for award-winning productions that include Kim's Convenience, Crash, Spoon River and Of Human Bondage.

Click 'listen' above to Michael's interview with Albert Schultz.