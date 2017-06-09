Sunday June 11, 2017
Scaachi Koul on growing up in a 'land of ice and casual racism'
Scaachi Koul has emerged as one of the funniest and most incisive writers of her generation.
Born in Calgary to Indian immigrant parents, Koul is now a senior culture writer at BuzzFeed, where she is known both for her longform essays and for her vocal, take-no-prisoners persona online.
Her speciality is transforming the miseries and indignities of everyday life into something deeply funny and surprisingly poignant.
Her first book is a collection of essays called One Day We'll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter. The essays tackle everything from 21st century race relations and sexual politics to Indian weddings and her close but complicated relationship with her parents.
Click 'listen' above to hear Michael's interview with Scaachi Koul.
