Sunday February 05, 2017

Islamophobia; David Gutnick meets a former neo-Nazi; Democracy in Peril

This week on The Sunday Edition: Michael's essay on the connections between the Quebec City mosque murder and the Muslim travel ban in the U.S.; David Gutnick visits with a former neo-Nazi in Quebec City, and a look at the state of American democracy, two weeks into Donald Trump's presidency.

stories from this episode

  • Quebec Mosque Shooting 20170203

    Connecting the dots between the Quebec City murders and the Muslim travel ban — Michael's essay

    "What happened last week in Quebec City and in the power offices of Washington, was man-made. Human beings were targeted by men, in one case literally in the gun sight of a weapon, in the other attacked for their faith with the flourish of a presidential pen."

  • Maxime and his daughter

    Former Quebec neo-Nazi speaks out about how he learned to hate minorities

    All over Quebec, people are asking, how could it happen? How could a young man enter a mosque and just start shooting? Maxime Fiset says, it could have been him. In his early 20s, Maxime founded a far-right organization in Quebec City and called himself a pro-Nazi white supremacist. He tells David why he used to think that way — and why he changed.

  • Quebec Mosque Shooting

    Exploring the roots of Islamophobia in North America

    Since the deadly attack at the mosque, more than a dozen hate crimes have been reported in Montreal. South of the border, heated rhetoric about banning Muslims to "keep America safe" continues, and a mosque in the small town of Victoria, Texas, was burned to the ground. Michael talks to writer and journalist Kamal Al-Solaylee and law professor Faisal Kutty.

  • USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION

    The Trump Effect: When America sneezes, the world catches a cold

    Two weeks post-inauguration, the world is reeling at the spectacle emanating from Washington. From Muslim travel bans, to picking fights with long-time allies, to threats of trade wars and "putting Iran on notice", the U.S. seems perilously close to tipping the global order off its axis. Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Eric Foner says, Don't worry ... too much. We've seen this sort of thing before.

