Sunday February 05, 2017
Exploring the roots of Islamophobia in North America
In the past week, we've seen the chaotic implementation of a travel ban barring people from 7 majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S. and a deadly attack on Muslims at prayer.
There has been an outpouring of support — on Thursday, several thousand came to a Montreal hockey arena to attend the funeral of three of the men who were killed. Across the U.S., protesters flocked to airports, chanting slogans like, "No Hate, No Fear, Refugees are welcome here!"
But shadows remain. More than a dozen hate crimes have been reported in Montreal since the mosque attack. South of the border, the heated rhetoric about banning Muslims to "keep America safe," continues. And a mosque in the small town of Victoria, Texas, was burned to the ground.
Two guests discuss the state of Islamophobia in North America.
- Kamal Al-Solaylee's article in The Globe and Mail: Anti-Muslim hate has been in Canada - and our politics - long before the violence
Faisal Kutty is counsel to KSM Law, an associate professor at Valparaiso University Law School in Indiana, and an adjunct professor at Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto. He co-founded the Canadian Muslim Civil Liberties Association, and the Canadian chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations.
Faisal Kutty's article in The Toronto Star: Haters of Islam have been emboldened by rhetoric
Click the 'play' button above to hear Michael's conversation with Kamal Al-Solaylee and Faisal Kutty.
