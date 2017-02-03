Exploring the roots of Islamophobia in North America

A man breaks down next to the caskets of three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting during funeral services at the Maurice Richard Arena Thursday, February 2, 2017 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

In the past week, we've seen the chaotic implementation of a travel ban barring people from 7 majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S. and a deadly attack on Muslims at prayer.

There has been an outpouring of support — on Thursday, several thousand came to a Montreal hockey arena to attend the funeral of three of the men who were killed. Across the U.S., protesters flocked to airports, chanting slogans like, "No Hate, No Fear, Refugees are welcome here!"

But shadows remain. More than a dozen hate crimes have been reported in Montreal since the mosque attack. South of the border, the heated rhetoric about banning Muslims to "keep America safe," continues. And a mosque in the small town of Victoria, Texas, was burned to the ground.

Two guests discuss the state of Islamophobia in North America.





Kamal Al-Solaylee

is a writer, journalist and associate professor of journalism at Ryerson University. His book, Brown: What Being Brown in the World Today Means (to Everyone), was a finalist for the Governor General's Literary Award for Nonfiction.

Kamal Al-Solaylee's article in The Globe and Mail: Anti-Muslim hate has been in Canada - and our politics - long before the violence

Faisal Kutty is counsel to KSM Law, an associate professor at Valparaiso University Law School in Indiana, and an adjunct professor at Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto. He co-founded the Canadian Muslim Civil Liberties Association, and the Canadian chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations.

Faisal Kutty

Faisal Kutty's article in The Toronto Star: Haters of Islam have been emboldened by rhetoric

