Why baking is a form of soul searching for Daphna Rabinovitch

Daphna Rabinovitch's The Baker in Me was been called "a new Canadian bible for baking" by the National Post because it is so comprehensive. It won gold at the 2017 Taste Canada Awards for best single-subject cookbook. Rabinovitch is a pastry chef and was, for many years, the director of the Canadian Living Test Kitchen.

I bake, therefore I am

"Baking is as much a part of my soul as anything else. I know that sounds odd, but it is a primary identity for me — I get lost in my baking. I trained as both a baker and a chef, but when I want something really satisfying and wonderful to happen in the morning, I bake."

Removing barriers to entry

"My aim with the book was not only to share recipes, but to demystify the process behind baking. If you understand why certain things happen in a certain order, then the whole thing becomes more approachable. I find that baking pastries intimidates most people. If you understand the rudimentary steps behind why the butter, water and egg yolks have to be cold, then you can approach it like a friend."

