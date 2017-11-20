Monday November 20, 2017
Measha Brueggergosman, Amanda Lang, Pedro Mendes
On this episode: (1) Measha Brueggergosman explores marriage, motherhood and faith in her memoir Something Is Always On Fire (2) Amanda Lang on the value of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable (3) Why style guru Pedro Mendes wrote about century-old Canadian tailors (4) If you liked Olive Kitteridge, you'll love this... (5) Why Omar El Akkad breaks a promise to himself every time he reads A Death in the Family
