On this episode: (1) Hal Niedzviecki on finding new ways to connect with his readers (2) Sheila Watt-Cloutier on raising awareness of the Arctic (3) How Gwen Benaway's personal transition is reflected in her poetry (4) Steven Price on a character living on both sides of the law (5) Vish Khanna on two memoirs by high-profile comedians.