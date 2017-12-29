The trip that turned Roberta Rich into a historical fiction writer

Roberta Rich is the bestselling author of a series of historical novels. They are set in Venice in the sixteenth century and revolve around the life of a midwife. The final book in the trilogy is A Trial in Venice. Rich discusses where she got the idea for her story.

"My life before I started writing was as a lawyer in Vancouver. I was always a writer, but it was not really until I sold my law practice fifteen years ago that I started writing full time. I had originally started writing mystery stories about — guess what — a Vancouver divorce lawyer. However, as a result of a trip to Venice that my husband and I went on, I decided to try writing historical fiction, in particular about the Jewish ghetto in the city. I was quite transfixed by the contrast between the luxury of the Grand Canal and the rather humble, dark dwellings of the ghetto. I thought, 'When I return to Vancouver, I will read a historical novel set in the Jewish ghetto and understand how people lived 500 years ago.' I found, to my surprise, that such a book did not exist. And so I thought, 'Here is a gap that must be filled' — that's how I came to write The Midwife of Venice. I started out knowing very little about the sixteenth century and midwifery and almost nothing about Jewish history. And to my utter surprise, it very quickly went on to The Globe & Mail bestseller list and then Random House wanted me to write another two books. I took a big gulp and said 'Yes! I'd love to!'"

Roberta Rich's comments have been edited and condensed.