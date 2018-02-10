Friday February 09, 2018
Ontario's Progressive Conservative candidates weigh in on the leadership race
Three candidates, so far, have stepped into the race to lead Ontario's Progressive Conservatives following the resignation of Patrick Brown.
Caroline Mulroney, Doug Ford and Christine Elliott have entered one of the shortest campaigns in Canadian history — with barely a month left before party members will choose their new leader on March 10.
Though they're all vying for the same position, their approaches couldn't be more distinct.
Mulroney says her background in law offers her a different perspective on politics. Ford is telling voters he wants to take down the elites. And Elliott vows she'll use her political experience to remove the "rot" from the party.
Their tactics differ greatly, but their contempt of a carbon tax is universal.
Ford and Elliott spoke to us this week about why they are the candidate who can lead a recovering party to victory.
Mulroney cancelled her interview.
