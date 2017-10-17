Midweek podcast: Will tax cuts help embattled Finance Minister?
Air Date: Oct 18, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Chris Hall looks at the reasoning behind the Liberals' decision to lower the small business tax rate with the head of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Dan Kelly.
More From CBC Radio
-
The Doc
From soloist to busker: why Ezra Azmon chooses to play on the streets
-
The Current
'Hope is something that I never gave up on': A mother's fight to free daughter Amanda Lindhout
-
The Sunday Edition
The anti-democratic reign of Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon
-
Out in the Open
'Our message to fascists is not about trying to win popular support': the role of violence in protest