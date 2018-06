Audio

Midweek podcast: Trump's impact on the G7 and MMIWG extension

On The House midweek podcast, Chris Hall talks to former Prime Minister Paul Martin about what the escalating trade dispute between Donald Trump and some of the United States' key allies might mean for this week's meeting of the G7. Then, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett explains the government's decision to grant the national inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls a 6-month extension.

On The House midweek podcast, Chris Hall talks to former Prime Minister Paul Martin about what the escalating trade dispute between Donald Trump and some of the United States' key allies might mean for this week's meeting of the G7. Then, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett explains the government's decision to grant the national inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls a 6-month extension. 23:56

Popular Now Find more popular stories