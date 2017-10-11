Midweek podcast: Trudeau and Trump meet as NAFTA talks resume

U.S. President Donald Trump points to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he welcomes him to the White House in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Justin Trudeau's pro-NAFTA tour is on, and during his first stop in the American capital, the prime minister acknowledged that the future of the trade deal is uncertain.

"I continue to believe in NAFTA; I continue to believe that as a continent working together in complementary ways is better for our citizens and better for economic growth, and allows us to compete on a stronger footing with the global economy," Trudeau told a news conference after meeting Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

"So saying, we are ready for anything and we will continue to work diligently to protect Canadian interests, to stand up for jobs, and look for opportunities for Canadian business and citizens of all of our friends and neighbour countries to do well."

That was after the U.S. president, once again, said all options are on the table.

"We'll see what happens," Trudeau told reporters during a photo op with his Canadian counterpart.

"We have a tough negotiation and it's something that you will know in the not too distant future."

The president made the remarks in the Oval Office at the start of a meeting with Trudeau, whose visit coincides with the start of a fourth round of NAFTA talks in nearby Alexandria, Va.

The House caught up with CBC senior reporter Evan Dyer who is covering the prime minister's visit to Washington.

Then, we talked to Tim Miller about the current political climate in the United States.

Miller is a Republican who helped organize an anti-Trump group known as Our Principles.

He's a partner with Definers and a former communications director for Jeb Bush's presidential campaign.