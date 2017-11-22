Midweek podcast: Rachel Notley on pipelines, and the AG shares his frustrations

Rachel Notley has hit the road to deliver her pipeline message to the rest of the country.

The Alberta Premier was in Ottawa this week as part of an outreach effort to increase the level of support for future pipelines.

She's also visited Toronto, and will also travel to Vancouver where there is strong opposition to Kinder Morgan's proposed Trans Mountain project.

Notley's core message is that her province is doing its part to fight climate change, and that the economic benefits of pipeline projects wouldn't be solely felt in Alberta.

"It shouldn't be just Albertans who care about this," she told The House. "It should be all Canadians."

Notley also said she hopes she won't be the only one doing outreach, that the Prime Minister will also do his part.

"We're looking forward to seeing more of that," she said.

Auditor General Michael Ferguson speaks during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The House also spoke to auditor general Michael Ferguson following the release of his falls reports, and the normally even-keeled Ferguson had trouble hiding his frustration with the federal government.

"I keep delivering the same message: that the government doesn't understand the results from the citizen's perspective," he said during his opening remarks.

"It appears that our message is not being heard at the whole-of-government level, and that concerns me."

Here are some of the key findings from the fall 2017 report of federal auditor general Michael Ferguson: