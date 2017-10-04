Midweek podcast: First Ministers meet, and the aftermath of Edmonton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to meet with national indigenous leaders during the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

This week, The House was at the first ministers meeting where Justin Trudeau and the country's premiers talked about the economy, the ongoing NAFTA negotiations, taxes, and marijuana.

Chris Hall sat down with Nova Scotia's Stephen McNeil to talk about what came out of those conversations.

Edmonton attacks aftermath

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, has been charged in connection with the Edmonton attacks. (CBC)

Plenty of questions remain following Saturday's tragedy in Edmonton.

A man has now been accused following the stabbing an Edmonton police officer and after four pedestrians were run down. Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, four counts of criminal flight causing bodily harm, and one count each of dangerous driving and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Sharif came to Canada in 2012, and according to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, raised no red flags for immigration officials. He is a refugee from Somalia.

But the accused was known to both RCMP and local police, RCMP K Division Assistant Commissioner Marlin Degrand said on Sunday.

In 2015, after a complaint was made to the Edmonton Police Service that the man was displaying signs of extremism, members of the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team launched an investigation, Degrand said, before adding that there was "insufficient evidence" to make an arrest and the suspect was deemed "not a threat."

Prior to that, the accused was ordered to be deported from the United States in 2011 by an immigration judge.

So was this an intelligence and policing failure?

Not so says Phil Gurski, the President and CEO of Borealis Threat and Risk Consulting.

"You don't have the resources in place to actively monitor as many people as you think pose a danger," Gurski said.

"It takes between 20 and 40 people to actively keep tabs on somebody."

Gurski, who worked for more than three decades as a strategic analyst in the Canadian intelligence community told The House that police forces have to prioritize, and make difficult calls in terms of where to allocate limited resources.

"One of these things we have to accept as Canadians, and this is a thing that sounds terrible, is that what happened in Saturday night... those attacks are probably inevitable given the fact that we don't have enough resources, and if somebody wants to get in a car on Saturday night and run down a street, there's not much you can do to stop that kind of thing,"