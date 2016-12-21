Midweek podcast: Exporting Canada's private refugee sponsorship approach
Air Date: Dec 28, 2016 12:00 AM ET
Jennifer Bond of Global Refugee Sponsorship Initiative and Gregory Maniatis, senior advisor to the Open Society Foundations and the United Nations discuss the world's interest in Canada's approach to private refugee sponsorship.
