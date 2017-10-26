'Lot of things that have to come together' before next rate hike, Stephen Poloz says
Air Date: Oct 28, 2017 12:00 AM ET
The Bank of Canada governor says a lot of things need to come together before the bank is confident it's time for another increase in interest rates — including a better understanding of the impact of recent rate hikes on the country's high level of debt.
