Interview - François-Philippe Champagne
Air Date: Dec 02, 2017 12:00 AM ET
The International Trade Minister says the federal government is still debating whether or not to formally enter free trade negotiations with China on the eve of Justin Trudeau's official visit.
More From CBC Radio
-
q
Shania Twain fights through the fear to deliver her first album in 15 years
-
Tapestry
Meditation is a necessity, not a luxury: Christian monk
-
COMEDY
Saskatchewan 'Melting Man' festival is Canada's answer to Burning Man
-
The Current
Why are so many inmates dying in this Ontario jail? Fifth Estate investigates