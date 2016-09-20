Summer vs Winter Olympics clip 2
Air Date: Feb 27, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Sean Cullen counters Alonzo Bodden's claim that the Summer Olympics are the best Olympics.
More From CBC Radio
-
as it happens
'They need this to participate in society': OpenMedia on high-speed internet ruling
-
Now or Never
BLOG | How I learned to embrace spending the holidays with my Vietnamese parents
-
Quirks & Quarks
How to convince a conservative climate change skeptic
-
q
Damien Chazelle brings a modern twist to the fantastical musical in La La Land