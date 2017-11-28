Wednesday November 29, 2017

Salespeople & The Fiddle

(Pexels.com / CC0 License)

Listen to Full Episode 27:30

Arthur Simeon takes stock of Deborah Kimmett's uprising against supersizing.  Then, Sean Cullen tries to stop Charlottetown jiggers Patrick Ledwell and Mark Haines from throwing an east-coast kitchen party.

stories from this episode