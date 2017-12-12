Wednesday December 13, 2017
Office Holiday Parties & Board Games
Laurie Elliott checks her professionalism — and pants — at the door for her Office Holiday Party debate with Scott Faulconbridge. Then, Tim Steeves and Mayce Galoni get dicey over a beloved holiday pastime: board games.
