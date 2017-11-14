Wednesday November 15, 2017
Off-roading & Introverts vs. Extroverts
Darcy Michael and Kaitlin Shuvera debate personality traits while Ivan Decker and Pete Zedlacher argue whether or not to stay on the road.
stories from this episode
