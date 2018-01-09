Treat yourself to a regular mani-pedi

Is the manicure-pedicure an unnecessary luxury or a necessary expense?

Graham Clark may not shave, work out or get many haircuts, but he will always treat his feet—and he's not tip-toeing around it.

At best, men's feet look like a broken rake. Jaggedy toes going every which way, tufts of hair sprouting up like crab grass, nails so long and jagged you could dip them in the Fraser River and pull out a salmon. - Graham Clark

But a woman only has so much time. For Lori Gibbs, whose style is head and shoulders above the rest, she won't waste an extra second on her hands and feet.

At my age, getting a mani-pedi is like mowing the lawn when your house is on fire. - Lori Gibbs

