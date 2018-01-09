Wednesday January 10, 2018
The moose is more Canadian than the beaver
more stories from this episode
A moose lover is on the loose—but he goes by Cardinal.
Corner Gas's Lorne Cardinal has taken Prince George to tell Royal Canadian Air Farce's Craig Lauzon that the moose, not the beaver, deserves to be Canada's national animal.
According to Lorne, there can only be one.
Moose are so good they don't even need plurals. If you say mooses or meece, you're probably a beaver. - Lorne Cardinal
But Craig Lauzon loves the flat-tailed, and he's too industrious to be caught flat-footed.
What can a moose make, other than 50 pounds of fecal matter a day? Nothing.
But a little ten-pound beaver works day-in and day-out, building structures so impressive we call them "Dayyms!" - Craig Lauzon
Which animal will take this debate Lorne Cardinal or Craig Lauzon? It's your national duty to find out.
More From CBC Radio
-
THE CURRENT
'Women need to take up more space': Feminist theatre calls on industry to hire female directors
-
Quirks & Quarks
You won't believe just how sensitive our sense of touch is
-
q blog
The #MeToo movement has turned into a 'witch hunt,' says Catherine Deneuve
-
As It Happens
Everybody gets a car! The case against Oprah as president