Wednesday December 06, 2017
Minimum Wage & Sun vs. Moon
The unregulated Glen Foster supplies Martha Chaves with his demands for Canada's marketplace. Then, DeAnne Smith tries to eclipse Don Kelly with her hot takes on the sun.
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
The Doc Project
The man who became Michael Jackson in an Edmonton homeless shelter
-
q
How TV music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas makes unknown artists mainstream on TV shows
-
CHECKUP
After losing his arm in a workplace injury, this man helps others navigate the compensation system
-
The Current
Meet the author on a mission to rescue 'lost' words