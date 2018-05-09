Skip to Main Content
You can never have too many pairs of sneakers!

Notifications

You can never have too many pairs of sneakers!

Sunee Dhaliwal and Graham Chittenden hit the ground running when they try to answer the question: Can you ever have too many pairs of sneakers?
CBC Radio ·
(CCO/Pexels)
Listen13:46

Sunee Dhaliwal and Graham Chittenden hit the ground running when they try to answer the question: Can you ever have too many pairs of sneakers?

Sunee Dhaliwal gets pumped up over sneakers and believes they're not only a fashion statement, but also an investment.

I have shoes that have doubled in price since I got them. I bet your ascot collection doesn't do that Graham!- Sunee Dhaliwal

Whereas Graham Chittenden laces into his opponent arguing that while sneakers do make a statement, it's not a good one.

You are making a statement, but specifically that statement is: I don't know the appropriate time to wear athletic equipment.- Graham Chittenden

Try this debate on for size and hit play now!

More from this episode

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us