You can never have too many pairs of sneakers!
Sunee Dhaliwal and Graham Chittenden hit the ground running when they try to answer the question: Can you ever have too many pairs of sneakers?
Listen13:46
Sunee Dhaliwal and Graham Chittenden hit the ground running when they try to answer the question: Can you ever have too many pairs of sneakers?
Sunee Dhaliwal gets pumped up over sneakers and believes they're not only a fashion statement, but also an investment.
I have shoes that have doubled in price since I got them. I bet your ascot collection doesn't do that Graham!- Sunee Dhaliwal
Whereas Graham Chittenden laces into his opponent arguing that while sneakers do make a statement, it's not a good one.
You are making a statement, but specifically that statement is: I don't know the appropriate time to wear athletic equipment.- Graham Chittenden
Try this debate on for size and hit play now!