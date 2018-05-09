You can never have too many pairs of sneakers!

Sunee Dhaliwal and Graham Chittenden hit the ground running when they try to answer the question: Can you ever have too many pairs of sneakers?

Sunee Dhaliwal gets pumped up over sneakers and believes they're not only a fashion statement, but also an investment.

I have shoes that have doubled in price since I got them. I bet your ascot collection doesn't do that Graham! - Sunee Dhaliwal

Whereas Graham Chittenden laces into his opponent arguing that while sneakers do make a statement, it's not a good one.

You are making a statement, but specifically that statement is: I don't know the appropriate time to wear athletic equipment. - Graham Chittenden

Try this debate on for size and hit play now!