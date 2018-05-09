Should anyone have grey hair?

DeAnne Smith and Deborah Kimmett are not taking it Nice n' Easy when they argue if we should shield or show off grey hair.

For Deborah Kimmett, there's no grey area when it comes to hair colour and the difference it makes in her life.

"You know what makes me half-visible in the world? It's a nice set of fangs and a bottle of L'Oréal. They're the two things that stop me from looking homeless or British." - Deborah Kimmett

Whereas DeAnne Smith brushes off the idea that grey is only associated with old age.

Plenty of young people are dying their hair and uploading the photos to Instagram, giving new meaning to the phrase Insta-gram. - DeAnne Smith

For a debate that isn't black and white, click play now!