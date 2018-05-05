Should they marry?

Dearly Beloved, we are gathered here today to witness Tim Gray and Dana Smith debating if they should actually get married and placing the decision in the hands of their Winnipeg audience.

Lovelorn local Tim Gray hopes the crowd will vote yes so he can proclaim his undying affection for Dana.

I want the world to know I'm your husband and I want the government to know you're my wife when we file falsified tax documents. - Tim Gray

But Dana Smith argues that her boyfriend's current push for marriage is an idea she's not quite married to.

Tim just gets obsessive about things and right now it just happens to be marriage. I really think the main reason he's so intent about getting married is that his PlayStation broke. - Dana Smith

