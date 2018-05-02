Skip to Main Content
May 2, 2018: Nanny vs. Daycare & Smell the Roses

May 2, 2018: Nanny vs. Daycare & Smell the Roses

Charlie Demers and Julie Kim may need a timeout when they debate the superior form of child supervision: nannies or daycare? Then, Jon Steinberg and Simon King put a rose petal to the metal when they discuss whether or not we need to stop and smell the roses.
