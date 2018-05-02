We all need to stop and smell the roses

In this fast-paced world, should we slow down and enjoy the little things? Jon Steinberg and Simon King really blossom when they debate if we need to stop and smell the roses.

Simon King buds in with his belief that we should all live in the present and stop worrying about the future.

We focus so much on tomorrow's questions. For instance, here in Vancouver you may have questions like: 'Are they going to turn my apartment into a bike lane?' - Simon King

However, Jon Steinberg thinks something smells fishy about those who always tell us to take it easy.