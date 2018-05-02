Putting kids in daycare is better than having a nanny

Charlie Demers and Julie Kim are not kidding around when they answer a question that has caused great division among parents: nannies or daycare, which is better?

Charlie Demers argues that daycare improves social skills, encourages creativity and strengthens immune systems.

Every day at daycare my daughter plays with toys covered in more exotic bacteria than a semi-trailer full of Activia yogurt abandoned under the desert sun of New Mexico. - Charlie Demers

Whereas Julie Kim thinks Charlie should check his crib notes and see that nannies provide one-on-one care and are not just for the wealthy.

My husband and I, we've just hired a nanny. We are not rich; Charlie just thinks that because unlike him, I did not ride my bike here. - Julie Kim

For a debate that doesn't play nice, click play now!