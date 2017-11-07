Wednesday November 08, 2017
Mascots & Prince(s) George
Kyle Bottom and Mike McGuire choose the superior one between Prince George (the baby) and Prince George (the city), while Sean Lecomber fights Katie-Ellen Humphries on the topic of mascots.
