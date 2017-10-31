Clichés are out of this world!

more stories from this episode



Full Episode

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. The grass is always greener on the other side. You can lead a horse to water, but you can't make it drink. Do the turns of phrase that make communication easier necessarily make it better?

It's usually a bad thing when someone's performance is entirely clichéd, but that's exactly what Mark Farrell was going for.

Not to sound like a broken record, but the goal of language is communication. Keep it simple, as easy as 1-2-3, and take the path of least resistance! - Mark Farrell

Meanwhile, Evany Rosen covets honest conversation. She wishes everyone could be more direct, especially with her friend Gary.

Instead of saying "The early bird gets the worm," say "It's 11:30 a.m. on a Tuesday, Gary, so get up, get a job and get out of my house!" - Evany Rosen

Whose argument will speak to the audience? Grab the bull by the horns and find out now!